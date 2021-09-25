Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatoon police warning residents about phone scam

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 25, 2021 6:07 pm
Saskatoon police warning residents about phone scam - image
File / Getty Images

The Saskatoon Police service is warning residents about a phone scam where the scammer claims a family member is in trouble with the police and in need of financial assistance.

Read more: Swindlers using Vernon RCMP phone number in latest scam, police say

A release from the police service said they have received complaints about this recently resurfaced scam.

The scammer claims they are an officer or lawyer and money is needed to make bail or pay a ticket. They then tell the victim how to send money.

“The SPS does not contact people in this manner,” the release said.

Read more: Winnipeg police officer confronts suspected phone scammer in the act

Story continues below advertisement

Police say if anyone gets a phone call of this nature, use extreme caution, especially when being asked to send emergency money.

“Ask important questions of the caller to try to verify their identity. Ask for a phone number to call the ‘relative’ back once you have checked with other relatives,” police suggest.

If fraud is suspected, residents are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the Saskatoon Police Service.

Click to play video: 'Penticton grandmother loses thousands to scam' Penticton grandmother loses thousands to scam
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon Police Service tagSaskatoon News tagFraud tagScam tagPhone Scam tagCanadian Anti-Fraud Centre tagphone fraud tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers