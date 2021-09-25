Saskatoon police warning residents about phone scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police service is warning residents about a phone scam where the scammer claims a family member is in trouble with the police and in need of financial assistance.

A release from the police service said they have received complaints about this recently resurfaced scam.

The scammer claims they are an officer or lawyer and money is needed to make bail or pay a ticket. They then tell the victim how to send money.

“The SPS does not contact people in this manner,” the release said.

Police say if anyone gets a phone call of this nature, use extreme caution, especially when being asked to send emergency money.

“Ask important questions of the caller to try to verify their identity. Ask for a phone number to call the ‘relative’ back once you have checked with other relatives,” police suggest.

If fraud is suspected, residents are asked to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or the Saskatoon Police Service.