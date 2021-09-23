Queen’s soccer players are thrilled to be back playing the beautiful game

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s women’s soccer team hasn’t suited up since Oct. 27, 2019.

The team has returned to training camp this month after the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and kicks off its season this weekend against Carleton University.

Head coach Dave McDowell said it’s been vital to have a game on the calendar that his players can circle.

“I can’t tell you how important it is,” said McDowell.

“First of all, a lack of any kind of pre-season scrimmage or play against anybody but ourselves has been super frustrating.

“To finally get a game where we can gauge where we are is extremely important for us moving forward.”

The Gaels are loaded with talent, starting with fourth-year striker Christy Gray.

“It’s just super exciting to be back on the pitch,” said Gray, a commerce student from Vancouver.

“We looked good in a 2-0 exhibition win over Ryerson and I can’t wait to see how we do this season. We’ve got the talent to make a serious run for the OUA championship.”

Another fourth-year player who will see a lot of playing time is midfielder Jamie Foot.

“It’s a short 10-game season so every match is extremely important,” said the midfielder from North Vancouver.

Foot says the goal is to take it one game at a time.

“There are 30 points available and we will do everything we can to grab all 30 points.”

Queen’s home opener is Sunday, Sept. 26 at Richardson Stadium against the Carleton Ravens. The women play at 1 p.m. and the men kick off at 3:15 p.m.

“I can’t wait to hit the field on Sunday,” said Jason Cho.

The second-year winger from Quispamsis, N.B., says it’s been a long two-year wait.

“We’ve been training so hard in preparation for this season,” said Cho.

“We’ve got a huge test right off the bat with Carleton, but coach Christian Hoefler has prepared us well and were up to the challenge against the defending OUA champions.”