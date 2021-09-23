SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 case linked to one of Kingston’s busiest polling stations

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 4:09 pm
One of Kingston's busiest polling stations on election night has been linked to a case of COVID-19, KFL&A Public Health says. View image in full screen
One of Kingston's busiest polling stations on election night has been linked to a case of COVID-19, KFL&A Public Health says. Global News

A positive case of COVID-19 has been linked to one of Kingston’s busiest polling stations on election day.

According to KFL&A Public Health, someone who attended St. Luke’s Anglican Church between 9 p.m. and midnight Monday night has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lineups at this polling station were especially long, with some people waiting three hours to vote.

Read more: Long lines at Kingston polling stations due to high unregistered voter turnout, Elections Canada says

Elections Canada chalked it up to a high number of same-day voter registrations from Queen’s students who had just moved to the area for the fall semester.

The health unit said anyone who attended the church during that time period should monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days. If symptoms develop, the health unit says to isolate and get tested.

The health unit only sends out such information when contact tracers cannot reach everyone who may have been a close contact of a case.

