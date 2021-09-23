COVID-19 case linked to one of Kingston’s busiest polling stations

Send this page to someone via email

A positive case of COVID-19 has been linked to one of Kingston’s busiest polling stations on election day.

According to KFL&A Public Health, someone who attended St. Luke’s Anglican Church between 9 p.m. and midnight Monday night has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lineups at this polling station were especially long, with some people waiting three hours to vote.

Elections Canada chalked it up to a high number of same-day voter registrations from Queen’s students who had just moved to the area for the fall semester.

The health unit said anyone who attended the church during that time period should monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days. If symptoms develop, the health unit says to isolate and get tested.

The health unit only sends out such information when contact tracers cannot reach everyone who may have been a close contact of a case.