Canada

Brandon condo blaze deemed accidental, officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 23, 2021 2:31 pm
A fire at a Brandon condo building Tuesday night. View image in full screen
A fire at a Brandon condo building Tuesday night. Deveryn Ross/Twitter

A devastating fire that destroyed a four-storey condo building in Brandon Tuesday night has been deemed accidental.

Brandon Fire & Emergency Services, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, investigated the blaze and announced their findings Thursday.

All residents of the building were also safely accounted for.

Read more: Fire burns through Brandon condo building: ‘Likely it’s a total loss’

On Wednesday, Brandon mayor Rick Chrest said the result of the fire was likely a total loss, with damage in the millions.

Chrest said the building was approximately a decade old. On Wednesday morning, Brandon University said the blaze affected a number of members of its community, and the school is offering supports to help students, faculty and staff impacted by the incident.

Click to play video: 'Brandon condo blaze leaves dozens without a home' Brandon condo blaze leaves dozens without a home
Brandon condo blaze leaves dozens without a home

 

