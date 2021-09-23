Brandon condo blaze deemed accidental, officials say

Send this page to someone via email

A devastating fire that destroyed a four-storey condo building in Brandon Tuesday night has been deemed accidental.

Brandon Fire & Emergency Services, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, investigated the blaze and announced their findings Thursday.

All residents of the building were also safely accounted for.

On Wednesday, Brandon mayor Rick Chrest said the result of the fire was likely a total loss, with damage in the millions.

Chrest said the building was approximately a decade old. On Wednesday morning, Brandon University said the blaze affected a number of members of its community, and the school is offering supports to help students, faculty and staff impacted by the incident.

