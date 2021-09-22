Manitoba RCMP apprehend escaped prisoner

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a prisoner who escaped custody while heading to a court date in Winnipeg is back behind bars.

Pukatawagan RCMP asked for help tracking down 19-year-old Kelly Castel after they said he gave officers the slip while they handed him over to Manitoba Sheriffs at the Pukatawagan airport Sept 16.

They previously said the handcuffed prisoner had run off into nearby woods during the transfer.

Castel had been scheduled to appear in Winnipeg Provincial Court Sept. 20 on charges of robbery and failing to comply with probation.

0:34 Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP

Following the escape, an arrest warrant was also issued for Castel for being unlawfully at large.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the Castel was located and arrested without incident Wednesday afternoon.

Read more: Investigation unit looks into allegation Manitoba RCMP officer hit dog with vehicle

RCMP haven’t said where he was found.

Pukatawagan is roughly 708 km northwest of Winnipeg.

Earlier this afternoon, Pukatawagan #rcmpmb located & arrested Kelly Castel without incident. On Sept 16, he had escaped from lawful custody during a prisoner exchange with Manitoba Sherriff’s. We would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 22, 2021