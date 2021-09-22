Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg launches new trip-booking system for Transit Plus users

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 22, 2021 11:08 am
A Transit Plus vehicle. View image in full screen
A Transit Plus vehicle. Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit Plus has made some changes to its trip-booking system with the goal of improving accessibility for its users.

The city said Wednesday that Transit Plus will be moving to a first-come, first-served system on Oct. 6, using updated trip-booking software.

“We’re pleased to see this change going forward, as it will improve accessibility and lead to a more flexible service that can better meet customer demand,” said Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface), who chairs the city’s standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

“This builds on other recent changes to ensure greater access to all forms of transit, such as improved wheelchair securements on new buses in the conventional fleet and expanding the service area for Winnipeg Transit Plus.”

Under the previous system still in place until early next month — which a city review called “outdated” — trips are assigned a priority and booked accordingly.

Read more: Winnipeg Transit Plus bus repaired after photo of driver tying door closed with rope draws criticism

“We’re communicating with our customers and supporting them with training sessions to help them prepare for a few changes to how they book trips and plan their pick-ups,” said Winnipeg Transit’s Teresa Platt.

“Under the new system, Transit Plus customers will find out immediately if a trip is available at their requested time, or if we can offer an alternate time that works for them.”

More information about the new system can be found on the Winnipeg Transit website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Transit tagWinnipeg bus tagMatt Allard tagTransit Plus tagbus booking tagTeresa Platt tagtrip-booking tag

