Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia cabinet minister’s defeat a signal fisheries unrest needs resolution

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2021 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: What Bernadette Jordan’s Conservative rival says is different this year' Canada election: What Bernadette Jordan’s Conservative rival says is different this year
Rick Perkins, the Conservative candidate in South Shore-St. Margaret's, who is facing off against Liberal candidate and cabinet minister Bernadette Jordan spoke about what he feels is different this time around as he currently leads in the riding, including issues around fishing and what he said was dissatisfaction with the government.

People on both sides of a fishing dispute in Nova Scotia say the defeat of the fisheries minister in the federal election Monday night is a sign Ottawa needs to solve the problem.

Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Mike Sack said today he thinks Bernadette Jordan lost her riding in part because she didn’t show enough leadership in regard to his band’s demand to fish for lobster outside the federally regulated season.

Read more: Liberal Bernadette Jordan projected to lose to Conservative Rick Perkins, out as fisheries minister

Sack says he hopes the federal government won’t keep Indigenous territories such as his in poverty.

Lex Brukovskiy, president of Local 9 of the Maritime Fishermen’s Union, said today he too thinks Jordan paid for the unrest in southwestern Nova Scotia between Indigenous and non-Indigenous fishers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Federal enforcement in N.S. fisheries dispute ‘political’: Mi’kmaw lawyer

Brukovskiy says the result in the riding of South Shore-St. Margarets is a clear message that commercial fishers like himself deserve a seat at the negotiating table regarding demands from Indigenous fishers.

Cape Breton University political scientist Tom Urbaniak said today Jordan’s loss is a sign the minority Liberal government will need to find a fair and thoughtful resolution to a conflict he says past governments have let fester.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
canada election tagSipekne'katik First Nation tagBernadette Jordan tagModerate Livelihood Fishery tagMaritime Fishermen's Union tagFederal Fisheries Minister tagTreaty Fishery tagbernadette jordan loss tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers