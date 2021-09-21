Tyler Shandro out as health minister as Premier Jason Kenney set to announce changes to cabinet: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney will announce changes to his cabinet Tuesday afternoon and Global News has confirmed with multiple sources that Tyler Shandro is out as health minister.

Sources confirm that Jason Copping will be named the new health minister in a ceremony scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Copping is currently the minister of Labour and Immigration.

A media notice issued by the province Tuesday morning states Kenney will make changes to his cabinet and later join Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a 5 p.m. update on the COVID-19 situation in the province.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi was asked about the move Tuesday morning ahead of the formal ceremony.

“Minister Copping is a very good guy. He has been very effective as minister of Labour, and I have no doubt he’ll do a good job as health minister,” Nenshi said.

“That said, this is very much Premier Kenney’s style: he tries to figure out what the minimum possible thing he can do is — announces the minimum possible thing — and then is surprised when it doesn’t work.

"So will a small cabinet shuffle save the premier? I don't think so."

It’s not known how many other moves Kenney may make to his cabinet.

Shandro’s future is also not known. He was originally sworn in as the minister of health in April 2019.

The ceremony comes amid growing frustration with Kenney’s leadership.

Last week, the United Conservative Party constituency board in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills voted 27 to 1 in favour of launching a leadership review.

The last time the premier made changes to his cabinet was in July, when several people were shuffled in a move Kenney said was made to focus on post-pandemic recovery.

— More to come…