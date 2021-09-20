Devon man charged after woman, 62, killed in collision near Wetaskiwin

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Devon is facing a lengthy list of charges after a central Alberta woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run last week just north of Wetaskiwin.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to Highway 814 at Township Road 470.

Mounties said an SUV travelling south on the highway was struck by a westbound pickup truck, causing the SUV to roll into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old woman from the nearby hamlet of New Norway, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in the vehicle. RCMP said her name will not be released.

RCMP said witnesses watched as the man driving the pickup truck fled the scene. A RCMP canine team from Edmonton responded and tracked down the man a short distance away, where people said he was arrested.

Nicholas James Dekelver, 36, of Devon, has been charged with the following:

Operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death

Criminal negligence causing death

Failure to stop after an accident resulting in death

Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

Flight from police

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Resisting arrest

Possession of methamphetamine

Driving without insurance

Driving without registration

Dekelver remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Sept. 23.

Police said no other updates were anticipated.