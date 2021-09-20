Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Devon man charged after woman, 62, killed in collision near Wetaskiwin

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 4:53 pm
RCMP vehicles in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicles in Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Global News

A man from Devon is facing a lengthy list of charges after a central Alberta woman was killed in an alleged hit-and-run last week just north of Wetaskiwin.

RCMP, EMS and firefighters responded around 4 p.m. on Wednesday to Highway 814 at Township Road 470.

Mounties said an SUV travelling south on the highway was struck by a westbound pickup truck, causing the SUV to roll into the ditch.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old woman from the nearby hamlet of New Norway, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was alone in the vehicle. RCMP said her name will not be released.

Read more: Wetaskiwin receiving 10 additional RCMP officers to manage high crime rate

RCMP said witnesses watched as the man driving the pickup truck fled the scene. A RCMP canine team from Edmonton responded and tracked down the man a short distance away, where people said he was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Nicholas James Dekelver, 36, of Devon, has been charged with the following:

  • Operating a motor vehicle while impaired causing death
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
  • Criminal negligence causing death
  • Failure to stop after an accident resulting in death
  • Operating a motor vehicle while prohibited
  • Flight from police
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
  • Resisting arrest
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Driving without insurance
  • Driving without registration

Dekelver remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Wetaskiwin on Sept. 23.

Police said no other updates were anticipated.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFatal Collision tagAlberta roads tagWetaskiwin tagRural Alberta tagDevon tagAlberta fatal collision tagWetaskiwin RCMP tagAlberta Collision tagWetaskiwin collision tagWetaskiwin fatal collision tagNicholas James Dekelver tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers