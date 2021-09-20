Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 3:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Deadly Prince George motel fire under investigation' Deadly Prince George motel fire under investigation
Three people have died in what Prince George RCMP are now calling a suspicious fire at a downtown motel. Fire crews were called to the Prince George Econo Lodge just after 9 a.m. PT on Wednesday. – Jul 8, 2020

Charges have been laid in connection with a fire that killed three people at a motel in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say 35-year-old Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and two arson-related offences.

Court documents show he is well known to police and made his first appearance at a court in Williams Lake on Friday, when he was ordered to remain in custody until his next date on Thursday.

READ MORE: Three dead in ‘suspicious’ fire at Prince George, B.C. hotel

Three people died in the fast-moving blaze at the Econo Lodge Motel on July 8, 2020.

Several guests of the downtown motel narrowly escaped when flames broke out just before 9 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper called the deaths tragic and says officers are proud to have brought a suspect forward to the courts in connection with the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2021.

(With files from CKPG)

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Arson tagPrince George tagBC Coroners Service tagPrince George RCMP tagGlobal News Hour at 6 BC tagPrince George crime tagEcono Lodge tagprince george fire tagPrince George Motel Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers