2 injured as police in Virginia investigate shooting at Heritage High School

Two people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting inside Heritage High School in Virginia, Newport News Police Department has confirmed.

Police said their injuries “are not believed to be life-threatening” in a publicly available statement on Monday. It is unclear if the shooter is in police custody.

Students have been evacuated and sent to wait in nearby tennis courts as police continue their investigation.

A spokesperson from the department told Global News police were called to the scene at 11:39 a.m. on Monday. By 12:18 p.m., police tweeted that officers had arrived at the school.

“Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts,” police said. “Parents can meet them there.”

Closely monitoring the horrifying reports of a shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News. Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) September 20, 2021

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner tweeted he was “closely monitoring the horrifying reports.”

“Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more,” the tweet read.

Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents the state’s third congressional district, reiterated on Twitter that police were “advising all parents to pick up their students from the school’s tennis courts.”

My staff and I are closely monitoring the shooting at Heritage High School. Police are advising all parents to pick up their students from the school's tennis courts. https://t.co/vaVrYog1oh — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) September 20, 2021

