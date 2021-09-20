Menu

World

2 injured as police in Virginia investigate shooting at Heritage High School

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 1:25 pm
FILE: The Tataskweyak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba has called a state of emergency over numerous recent deaths and incidents of self-harm.
FILE: The Tataskweyak Cree Nation in Northern Manitoba has called a state of emergency over numerous recent deaths and incidents of self-harm. Global News

Two people have been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting inside Heritage High School in Virginia, Newport News Police Department has confirmed.

Police said their injuries “are not believed to be life-threatening” in a publicly available statement on Monday. It is unclear if the shooter is in police custody.

Students have been evacuated and sent to wait in nearby tennis courts as police continue their investigation.

Read more: 2 Florida teens arrested, accused of plotting Columbine-like school shooting

A spokesperson from the department told Global News police were called to the scene at 11:39 a.m. on Monday. By 12:18 p.m., police tweeted that officers had arrived at the school.

“Students are being evacuated and sent to the tennis courts,” police said. “Parents can meet them there.”

It is unclear if the shooting is still ongoing, or whether anyone has been injured.

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner tweeted he was “closely monitoring the horrifying reports.”

“Praying for the health and safety of all involved as we wait to learn more,” the tweet read.

Congressman Bobby Scott, who represents the state’s third congressional district, reiterated on Twitter that police were “advising all parents to pick up their students from the school’s tennis courts.”

More to come. 

