Halifax police warn of high-risk sexual offender living in the community

Halifax Regional Police is advising that a high-risk sexual offender has been released in the region.

In a release, police say Jeffrey Daniel MacIntyre, 30, was recently released from a correctional facility after finishing a sentence for possession of child pornography and breach of a recognizance.

He has a previous conviction for sexual offences against a child, which include luring a child, sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

Police say he has been assessed as being at a high risk to reoffend.

“This information is provided to alert members of the public of his presence in our community and is not intended to encourage any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct,” the release said.

MacIntyre is required to follow a number of strict conditions which include:

Not engaging in any activity, employment or volunteer work that would bring contact with a person under the age of 16.

Not engaging in any activity that involves contact with a person under the age of 16, including using a computer to talk to them.

Refraining from being within 100 metres of any public park, public swimming area, daycare center, school ground or community center where there’s a reasonable expectation for children under the age of 16 to be present.

Not possessing, having access to or using a computer, cell phone, or any other internet enabled device for any purpose, except at a place of employment for work-related purposes.

Abiding by a curfew to remain in his residence every day between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., except for verifiable employment where he takes the most direct route to and from his home.

Abstaining from the consumption, purchase and possession of any alcohol, illegal non-prescription drugs or prescription drugs not prescribed to him.

Not entering any place where alcohol is sold or consumed as the primary source of business.

Halifax Regional Police says citizens can contact the police if they believe MacIntyre is violating any of these conditions.

