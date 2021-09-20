Long lineups seen outside some Toronto polling stations on election day

Send this page to someone via email

Long lineups could be seen outside several Toronto polling stations on Monday after the number of locations offered were slashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elections Canada had previously told Global News it had secured just over 14,000 polling sites for the day, down from the over 15,000 available in 2019.

In total, 11 GTA ridings have more than a 50 per cent decrease in the number of stations, making it so voters may have to travel a farther distance to vote.

Read more: Numerous ridings in GTA see significant drop in polling stations for upcoming election

The hardest-hit riding is in Toronto Centre, where only 15 stations are available, down for the 91 that were open in 2019.

In Spadina-Fort York there are only 15 stations available, down from 56 in 2019. A lineup with an estimated wait time of over an hour could be seen at the polling location at the Fort York visitor centre late Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

Other stations with long lineups included the Distillery District where a Global News reporter captured the winding lineup in a timelapse.

Stations at Palais Royale Toronto, Precious Blood Church Roman Catholic Church on Lawrence Avenue and along Lakeshore also saw long winding lines. However, it did appear that safe distancing and masking were taking place.

Elections Canada said that while some areas have fewer polling locations, there will be more polling stations within those locations, adding that should help decrease wait times and provide better service to those voting.

More to come.

View image in full screen Voters lined up along Lakeshore. Doug Gamey/Global News

View image in full screen Voters lined up at Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church. Gord Edick/Global News

The line-up to vote in the Distillery District. Time-lapse almost doesn’t do this justice, it is moving at a snail’s pace. #Elxn44 pic.twitter.com/9xXZDgvy2B — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) September 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Crazy line up before polls even opened this morning. Silly place for polling station though, no parking, dimly lit venue. #Elxn44 @PalaisRoyaleTO pic.twitter.com/1ku02ltJ8A — Mandy Maghera Sharma (@MandyMSharma) September 20, 2021