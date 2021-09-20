Menu

Canada

Fortin’s legal team hands Crown documents in military officer’s sex assault case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2021 11:16 am
WATCH: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin formally charged with sexual assault – Aug 18, 2021

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin‘s legal team says they have given the Crown documents relevant to their client’s sexual assault case.

Lawyer Philippe Morneau revealed the document exchange during a brief appearance on behalf of the military officer in a Gatineau courtroom Monday morning.

It was the first time the case involving the former head of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution campaign has come up in court since he was charged last month.

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks after being formally charged with sexual assault – Aug 18, 2021

Morneau says the Crown and defence have exchanged disclosure in the case.

Fortin, who did not appear in court this morning, faces one count of sexual assault related to an alleged incident in 1988.

He has denied any wrongdoing and is asking a Federal Court judge to quash the federal Liberal government’s decision to remove him as head of the vaccine rollout campaign.

Read more: Federal lawyers argue Fortin’s lawsuit over his removal from vaccine post is pointless

The case is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 5.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
