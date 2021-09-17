Peel Region announces 1st ‘probable’ human case of West Nile virus in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health announced Friday that they have confirmed the first probable human case of West Nile virus in a resident this year.

“While the risk of getting West Nile virus in Peel is low, this case reinforces the need for all residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites when outdoors and to remove mosquito breeding sites from their properties,” Peel Region medical officer of health Dr. Lawrence Loh said in a news release.

“Mosquitoes will remain active until the first frost.”

Read more: Toronto Public Health confirms 1st case of West Nile in 2021

The news release also advised residents to remove standing water where mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus can breed.

The virus is transmitted through infected mosquitos and while most people who get the disease will not have any symptoms, around 20 per cent will get mild flu-like symptoms, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

In rare cases, described as “fewer than one per cent,” someone may experience more “severe” effects, including a headache or confusion.

The news comes one day after Toronto Public Health announced that they confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in the city this year.

1:48 Putting the bite on the West Nile virus Putting the bite on the West Nile virus – Jul 28, 2020