34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases jump to 110

For the second day in a row, Guelph’s public health unit is reporting more than 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the city.

The 34 confirmed tests on Friday follow the 33 reported the previous day, raising the city’s total case count to 4,942.

Active cases in Guelph have shot up to 110 with only nine new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,787 and the city’s coronavirus death toll remains at 45.

In Wellington County, five new cases have been confirmed as its case count increased to 1,904.

Active cases are at 39 in the county with two new recoveries being reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus remained at 39.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, five people are being treated in a hospital, including two in intensive care.

The Upper Grand and Wellington Catholic district school boards are reporting 20 cases among 12 schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 81 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 86 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 86.4 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 91.6 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 74.5 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.7 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, nearly 3,700 vaccines have been administered including about 1,200 first doses, more than 1,900 second doses and roughly 500 third doses.

With students heading back to class, public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Thursday, 74.9 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 76.7 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

