Grévin Museum in Montreal permanently closed as of Sept. 17, 2021

The pandemic is being blamed for yet another Montreal casualty, this time the Grévin Museum in downtown Montreal.

In a statement Thursday, the museum said poor attendance following its reopening in February made the closure inevitable.

In March 2020, the museum was forced to close because of the pandemic.

The Grévin Museum first opened its doors in 2013 and attracted both Montrealers and tourists with over one hundred wax figures, many of popular Quebec and Canadian personalities, including Celine Dion and Wayne Gretzky.

The museum posted a message on its website Thursday thanking its employees and many visitors over the years.

