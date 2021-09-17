Menu

Entertainment

Grévin Museum in Montreal permanently closed as of Sept. 17, 2021

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted September 17, 2021 8:31 am
MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 10: A wax figure of Maurice ''Rocket'' Richard is inaugurated at the Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame by Musee Grevin prior to the game between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens on April 10, 2014 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The wax statue was produced by Musee Grevin to celebrate Richard's life and accomplishments.
MONTREAL, QC - APRIL 10: A wax figure of Maurice ''Rocket'' Richard is inaugurated at the Montreal Canadiens Hall of Fame by Musee Grevin prior to the game between the New York Islanders and the Montreal Canadiens on April 10, 2014 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The wax statue was produced by Musee Grevin to celebrate Richard's life and accomplishments. Francois Lacasse/ Getty Images

The pandemic is being blamed for yet another Montreal casualty, this time the Grévin Museum in downtown Montreal.

In a statement Thursday, the museum said poor attendance following its reopening in February made the closure inevitable.

In March 2020, the museum was forced to close because of the pandemic.

The Grévin Museum first opened its doors in 2013 and attracted both Montrealers and tourists with over one hundred wax figures, many of popular Quebec and Canadian personalities, including Celine Dion and Wayne Gretzky.

The museum posted a message on its website Thursday thanking its employees and many visitors over the years.

