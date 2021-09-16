Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 pedestrians injured, 1 seriously, after being hit by truck in downtown Toronto: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:13 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

Toronto police say a female pedestrian has been seriously injured and two others have been treated for minor injuries after they were hit by a truck in the city’s downtown Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at around 4:50 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the seriously injured woman was taken to a trauma centre. The two other women were taken to a local hospital.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

While the circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Thursday evening, officers said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Investigators closed the intersection as they gathered evidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Click to play video: 'What do police investigators look for after a collision?' What do police investigators look for after a collision?
What do police investigators look for after a collision? – Aug 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagTraffic tagToronto traffic tagToronto crash tagToronto Road Safety tagToronto Pedestrian Struck tagTraffic Toronto tagToronto Police Traffic Services tagToronto Vision Zero tagChurch Street and Wellesley Street East collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers