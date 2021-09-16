3 pedestrians injured, 1 seriously, after being hit by truck in downtown Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a female pedestrian has been seriously injured and two others have been treated for minor injuries after they were hit by a truck in the city’s downtown Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Church Street and Wellesley Street East at around 4:50 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the seriously injured woman was taken to a trauma centre. The two other women were taken to a local hospital.

While the circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Thursday evening, officers said the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Investigators closed the intersection as they gathered evidence.

