SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Leafs and Sabres to play outdoors in Hamilton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 16, 2021 12:16 pm

HAMILTON – The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres are taking things outside.

They’ll play the 2022 Heritage Classic on March 13 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, the NHL announced Thursday.

The outdoor showcase at the home of the CFL’s Tiger-Cats returns to the league’s regular-season schedule after games in 2019 in Regina, 2016 in Winnipeg, 2014 in Vancouver, 2011 in Calgary, and 2003 in Edmonton.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'The Morning Show: September 14' The Morning Show: September 14
Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs-Sabres matchup will be the NHL’s 35th outdoor game, and the third this season following the Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild on Jan. 1, and the Stadium Series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators on Feb. 26.

Toronto will play its fourth outdoor game, while Buffalo makes its third appearance. The temperature in Hamilton on March 13, 2021, reached a high of 5 C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers