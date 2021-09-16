Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Markham

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:14 am
Photo of the crash scene in Markham. View image in full screen
Photo of the crash scene in Markham. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

York Regional Police say a motorcycle rider has died following a crash with a van in Markham late Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and 16th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.

Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: 2 injured, 1 critically, after crash involving motorcycle and van outside Mississauga plaza

Investigators said there were no other injuries.

The major collisions unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video is asked to come forward to police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
