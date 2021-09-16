Motorcyclist dead after collision with van in Markham

York Regional Police say a motorcycle rider has died following a crash with a van in Markham late Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and 16th Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
Police said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
Investigators said there were no other injuries.
The major collisions unit has taken over the investigation. Anyone with dash-cam or surveillance video is asked to come forward to police.
