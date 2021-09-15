City of Barrie introduces financial assistance program for low-income households

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie has introduced a financial assistance program to help offset water and wastewater bill costs for low-income households.

The program allows those who qualify to be credited a portion of their bill.

“Council understands that with more people working at home, learning at home and caring for people at home, water bills have become a larger part of people’s monthly costs,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement Wednesday.

“Through this new support program for low-income households, the city can give a hand to those struggling with the cost of living.”

Program applicants must be permanent, full-time Barrie residents with a current residential water and wastewater billing account, and the application must pertain to a principal residence.

Applicants must also qualify as low-income based on the Government of Canada’s 2020 low-income cut-offs.

Supporting documentation will be required for proof of income, and applicants must re-apply each year.

The City of Barrie currently has 44,978 active water and wastewater billing accounts, 42,454 of which are residential.

