Boater helps rescue 2 after plane crashes into Lake Scugog: Durham police

Two people were rescued after a float-plane crashed into Lake Scugog on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Durham Region Police Service said members of its north division and its marine unit were deployed to the Port Perry area following reports of a float-plane crash.

Police said a nearby witness used their own boat to rescue two people from the plane and brought them safely to shore.

Neither occupant was injured, police said.

Transport Canada will be deployed to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash, police said.

