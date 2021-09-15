Menu

Sports

Cannabis ban for athletes will be reviewed, World Anti-Doping Agency says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 15, 2021 8:26 am
An advisory group to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will review whether cannabis should remain a banned substance, a move that comes after American track and field star Sha’Carri Richardson missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for it.

The scientific review will be initiated next year, WADA said on Tuesday. Cannabis is currently prohibited in competition and will continue to be in 2022, it added.

Read more: U.S. doping agency wants more flexibility for athletes who test positive for cannabis

Richardson tested positive for a chemical found in cannabis during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials in June, which wiped out her trial results. She was also hit with a one-month suspension.

The 21-year-old, who had been seen as a top contender in the 100 meters, has said she used cannabis to help cope with the death of her mother.

The suspension sparked an outpouring of sympathy and calls for a review of anti-doping rules, including by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; editing by Richard Pullin)

© 2021 Reuters
