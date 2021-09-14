Menu

Canada

Verdict expected Tuesday in trial of Linda O’Leary, accused in fatal boat crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2021 6:20 am
Click to play video: 'Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial' Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial
Kevin O’Leary testifies at wife’s fatal boat crash trial – Jul 21, 2021

A verdict is expected today in the trial of Linda O’Leary, charged in a boat crash that killed two people in central Ontario two years ago.

O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, has pleaded not guilty to one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Linda O’Leary was at the helm when the boat collided with another vessel on Aug. 24, 2019, on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto.

Read more: Linda O’Leary’s defence points to boat light evidence in closing arguments at trial

The couple and a family friend were returning to their cottage from a dinner party at another cottage when the incident took place.

Two people on the other boat — Gary Poltash, 64, of Florida, and Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont. — died from their injuries. Three others were also hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Leary’s defence lawyer, Brian Greenspan, has argued his client should be cleared because there is evidence the other boat’s lights were off at the time of the incident, rendering it essentially “invisible.”

Read more: Kevin O’Leary testifies he doesn’t recall if wife drank before fatal boat crash

However, witnesses who were on the other vessel, including a man who was charged with failing to exhibit a navigation light, testified that they remembered some lights being on.

A police officer also told the court during trial that O’Leary registered an “alert range” blood alcohol level in a breath test shortly after the crash. The officer testified that O’Leary told her she had only had one drink, and it was after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Trial begins for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal boat crash' Trial begins for Linda O’Leary, charged in fatal boat crash
© 2021 The Canadian Press
