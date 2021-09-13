Menu

Canada

Large gatherings continue at Queen’s University despite warnings, increased fines

By Ladna Mohamed Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 8:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District' Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District
Large gatherings continue in Kingston’s University District

Despite new emergency orders that carry hefty fines and warnings from Kingston’s city mayor that offenders will be publicly named and shamed, Kingston police say they’re “dismayed” that large gatherings continue to take place in the University District.

Police and bylaw enforcement laid a total of 140 fines and charges over the weekend from Friday to Sunday.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. mayor ‘appalled’ by University District parties: ‘It’s disrespectful’

“Twenty-nine were issued for amplified sound, five were issued for yelling and shouting, two were issued for obstructing an officer (and) two were issued for hosting a nuisance party,” said Dan Hazell, the supervisor of licensing and enforcement for the City of Kingston.

Police say the majority of fines were for noise and open alcohol, and there were a total of six nuisance parties throughout the weekend, with fines adding up to $12,000.

Story continues below advertisement

At the scene of one party, a suspect was arrested after a foot chase.

Read more: City of Kingston increases fines, names partygoers to crack down on gatherings

City officials say that officers are going to continue to enforce the current bylaws, and provincial regulations.

“(Officers) will continue to do so until we get these behaviours under control, until we see a reduction in these behaviors that are affecting our community,” said Hazell.

Click to play video: 'Queen’s students fight noise complaint tickets, feel unfairly targeted' Queen’s students fight noise complaint tickets, feel unfairly targeted
