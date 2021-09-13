3 east-end Toronto schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19: public health

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Three schools in Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute have all been linked to outbreaks of the virus.

All three schools are in Toronto’s east end.

The public health unit says it’s investigating and is working with the schools to notify those affected.

Anyone linked to the cases will be asked to stay home and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says it’s also investigating several other COVID-19 cases in the city’s school communities.

Story continues below advertisement

2/4: We're carefully investigating & following our process of working w/our school community to notify those affected & ask them to stay home & monitor for signs & symptoms. — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) September 12, 2021

4/4:Screening measures & following steps for self-protection work. We thank school communities 4 doing their part to keep each other safe. Pls cont to:

✔Watch for #COVID19 signs & symptoms

🏠Stay home if sick

↔Keep a distance & wear a mask

💪Get fully vaccinated if not already — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) September 12, 2021

Advertisement