Health

3 east-end Toronto schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19: public health

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 8:41 am
Empty classroom. File photo. View image in full screen
Empty classroom. File photo. EPA file

TORONTO — Three schools in Toronto have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says Fraser Mustard Early Learning Academy, St-Michel French Catholic Elementary, and West Hill Collegiate Institute have all been linked to outbreaks of the virus.

All three schools are in Toronto’s east end.

Read more: Canadians more worried about 4th COVID-19 wave, but experts say lockdowns unlikely

The public health unit says it’s investigating and is working with the schools to notify those affected.

Anyone linked to the cases will be asked to stay home and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Toronto Public Health says it’s also investigating several other COVID-19 cases in the city’s school communities.

