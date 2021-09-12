Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montrealers protest to protect land north of airport from development

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 6:23 pm
A Montreal citizen's group is calling on politicians to take more concrete steps to protect a greenspace next to the Trudeau airport. Members and supporters held a demonstration to once again call attention to an area they is constantly under threat from development. (Global News). View image in full screen
A Montreal citizen's group is calling on politicians to take more concrete steps to protect a greenspace next to the Trudeau airport. Members and supporters held a demonstration to once again call attention to an area they is constantly under threat from development. (Global News).

Dozens of concerned Montreal residents turned out Sunday near the Technoparc in the Saint Laurent borough to alert elected officials to what they say is an urgent matter.

“The desperate need to protect these 215 hectares,” explained Katherine Collin, protest co-organizer.

They want to prevent any kind of development of the space that sits just north of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport and includes federal and municipal land. It consists of wetlands and, according to Technoparc Oiseaux, the conservation group who organized the protest, home to more than 200 species of birds.

Read more: Quebec advocates call on federal candidates to take stand on green space preservation

“This is one of the last remaining unfragmented unprotected green spaces that we have on the island of Montreal,” Collin said.

Story continues below advertisement

Development is possible for more than 15,000 square metres of that space on a section called monarch field. There are plans to build a facility to make surgical masks. The protesters are calling on federal officials to not allow any development.

The land is owned by the federal government but leased to Aéroports de Montréal. Those wanting to preserve the space say too many politicians have ignored the area, so now they want to make it an election issue.

“We do hope that this will resonate with the population at large during the elections coming up — the municipal and the federal elections both,” Green Coalition Vice-President David Fletcher told Global News.

Read more: Conservation group raises concerns over proposed mask-making plant in Dorval green space

Former Quebec Environment Minister Clifford Lincoln believes this proposed project is just the thin edge of the wedge.

“If you let this one project go forward then there’ll be others and others and then the ecosystem will disappear,” he said.

He added that he and others have approached different levels of government about the area, but so far there has been no response.

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, the federal Liberal member of parliament for the area, said she has been speaking with the group and that she understands the concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know that it is currently being rented by the airport of Montreal so it’s difficult to break a contract,” she said. “So I understand why it’s been taking so long.”

Those at the protest say, however, it is time for the federal government to step up and protect the space.

In an email statement, Aéroports de Montréal said that public consultations have just concluded and no decision has been made about the project.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
canada election tagMontreal tagEnvironment tagGlobal News Montreal tagPierre Elliott Trudeau Airport tagfederal elections tagAeroports de Montreal tagmontreal green space tagMontreal development tagTechnoparc Oiseaux tagClifford Lincoln tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers