Members named to Manitoba’s K to 12 curriculum advisory panel

The province has named 20 members to its curriculum advisory panel that will help advise the Manitoba government on its kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum framework, the province announced Friday.
The panel comprises educators, parents and students along with school and system leaders who represent a range of expertise, perspectives and school districts, the province says.
Members are expected to meet virtually every month to give feedback on the framework at central moments during the development process, beginning with the framework’s structure, underlying principles and stakeholder consultations this fall.
“Developing a new framework is a considerable task, and the most recent framework dates back to 1995, so it is time for a thorough examination of what exists, what is needed and what is best for our students,” Education Minister Cliff Cullen said in a news release Friday.
The province says it’ll release the K to 12 framework in June 2022, when the panel members’ term ends.
The curriculum advisory panel members are the following:
- Karine Metivier Français, Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM)
- Katherine Abra, Winnipeg School Division
- Christopher Burns, Hanover School Division
- Sofia Costantini, Winnipeg School Division
- Chad Cobbe, Brandon School Division
- Jason Drysdale, River East Transcona School Division
- Louise Legal-Perrin, Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM)
- Carole Shankaruk, Mountain View School Division
- Catherine Hart, The Manitoba Teachers’ Society
- Eric Sagness, The Manitoba Teachers’ Society
- Thomas Falkenberg, University of Manitoba
- Valdine Bjornson, Reading and Learning Clinic of Manitoba
- Janice Hamilton, Manitoba Council for International Cooperation
- Taiseer Shareif, Independent
- Michael Hudon, Canadian Parents for French
- Angela Fey, Pembina Trail School Division
- Diedre Desmarais, ACCESS Programs, University of Manitoba
- Ashton Kaleta, Minister’s Student Advisory Council
- Kaydon Laurin, Minister’s Student Advisory Council
- Namirembe Afatsawo, Minister’s Student Advisory Council
More to come …
Comments