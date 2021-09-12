Members named to Manitoba’s K to 12 curriculum advisory panel

Send this page to someone via email

The province has named 20 members to its curriculum advisory panel that will help advise the Manitoba government on its kindergarten to Grade 12 curriculum framework, the province announced Friday.

The panel comprises educators, parents and students along with school and system leaders who represent a range of expertise, perspectives and school districts, the province says.

Members are expected to meet virtually every month to give feedback on the framework at central moments during the development process, beginning with the framework’s structure, underlying principles and stakeholder consultations this fall.

“Developing a new framework is a considerable task, and the most recent framework dates back to 1995, so it is time for a thorough examination of what exists, what is needed and what is best for our students,” Education Minister Cliff Cullen said in a news release Friday.

The province says it’ll release the K to 12 framework in June 2022, when the panel members’ term ends.

The curriculum advisory panel members are the following:

Karine Metivier Français, Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM)

Katherine Abra, Winnipeg School Division

Christopher Burns, Hanover School Division

Sofia Costantini, Winnipeg School Division

Chad Cobbe, Brandon School Division

Jason Drysdale, River East Transcona School Division

Louise Legal-Perrin, Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM)

Carole Shankaruk, Mountain View School Division

Catherine Hart, The Manitoba Teachers’ Society

Eric Sagness, The Manitoba Teachers’ Society

Thomas Falkenberg, University of Manitoba

Valdine Bjornson, Reading and Learning Clinic of Manitoba

Janice Hamilton, Manitoba Council for International Cooperation

Taiseer Shareif, Independent

Michael Hudon, Canadian Parents for French

Angela Fey, Pembina Trail School Division

Diedre Desmarais, ACCESS Programs, University of Manitoba

Ashton Kaleta, Minister’s Student Advisory Council

Kaydon Laurin, Minister’s Student Advisory Council

Namirembe Afatsawo, Minister’s Student Advisory Council

