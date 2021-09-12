35 firefighters tackle Chilliwack, B.C. house fire, 1 dead found in basement

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.

Thirty-five firefighters responded to the blaze on Butchart St. near McCaffrey Blvd. around 7:15 a.m. Saturday

Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of a basement window.

The fire was quickly knocked down before firefighters found a deceased man inside the basement bedroom.

The bedroom suffered heavy damage while the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

2:01 Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire – Jul 4, 2020