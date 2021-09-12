Menu

Canada

35 firefighters tackle Chilliwack, B.C. house fire, 1 dead found in basement

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 3:13 pm
One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack, B.C. View image in full screen
One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.

One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.

Thirty-five firefighters responded to the blaze on Butchart St. near McCaffrey Blvd. around 7:15 a.m. Saturday

Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of a basement window.

Read more: One person dead, dozens displaced following Chilliwack apartment fire

The fire was quickly knocked down before firefighters found a deceased man inside the basement bedroom.

The bedroom suffered heavy damage while the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.

The fire is believed to be accidental.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
