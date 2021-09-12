35 firefighters tackle Chilliwack, B.C. house fire, 1 dead found in basement

One person is dead following a house fire in Chilliwack, B.C.
Thirty-five firefighters responded to the blaze on Butchart St. near McCaffrey Blvd. around 7:15 a.m. Saturday
Crews arrived to find flames shooting out of a basement window.
The fire was quickly knocked down before firefighters found a deceased man inside the basement bedroom.
The bedroom suffered heavy damage while the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.
The fire is believed to be accidental.
Memorial for one of three found dead after Langley house fire
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments