Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police say they’ve shot, killed cougar prowling Lethbridge area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2021 1:00 am
Click to play video: 'Cougar sighting prompts warning for visitors in parts of Calgary’s Fish Creek Park' Cougar sighting prompts warning for visitors in parts of Calgary’s Fish Creek Park
WATCH ABOVE: Cougar sighting prompts warning for visitors in parts of Calgary's Fish Creek Park – Jul 13, 2021

Police have shot and killed a cougar they say was prowling in a Lethbridge, Alta., subdivision on Saturday.

Local police say the animal — which was roughly two metres long — posed a threat to public safety.

Read more: Kelowna cougar sightings raise hackles but not much concern

They say a witness saw the cougar jump a two-metre fence from an alley into someone’s backyard.

Police say dispatchers tried to call Alberta Fish and Wildlife, but there was no answer, so they notified local residents of the situation and officers went in.

They say the officers were “faced with an aggressively posturing cougar just yards away,” and had no choice but to kill it because it posed a significant threat.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Pet cougar removed from New York City apartment' Pet cougar removed from New York City apartment
Pet cougar removed from New York City apartment – Sep 2, 2021

Police say an officer fired a single shot, and the animal died.

A fish and wildlife officer arrived at the scene after the cougar was euthanized and took the animal’s body for further examination.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Lethbridge tagcougar lethbridge taglethbridge cougar taglethbridge cougar dead taglethbridge cougar killed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers