City of Guelph offering $100 gift card to those staying in local hotels

In an effort to boost the local economy and tourism sector, the City of Guelph is offering $100 gift cards to anyone staying at a participating hotel.

As part of the “See you in Guelph” program, those who book a two-night stay at one of six places will get a pre-paid VISA card to use for dining and shopping.

“Our hospitality industry has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19 and they are still very much in recovery,” said John Regan, the city’s general manager of economic development and tourism.

“See you in Guelph directly injects revenue back to accommodation providers through overnight stays, while also encouraging spending at Guelph’s shops and restaurants.”

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario reports that, on average, customers using gift cards spend one to six times the value of the gift card.

The offer applies to bookings made by Oct. 15 for overnight stays through to the end of the year.

There are 300 cards available on a first booked basis.

More information about the See you in Guelph program can be found on the city’s website.