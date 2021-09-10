Menu

Comments

Consumer

City of Guelph offering $100 gift card to those staying in local hotels

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 3:13 pm
In an effort to boost the local economy and tourism sector, the City of Guelph is offering $100 gift cards to anyone staying at a participating hotel.

As part of the “See you in Guelph” program, those who book a two-night stay at one of six places will get a pre-paid VISA card to use for dining and shopping.

Read more: Guelph, Ont. perfect home for new Moderna vaccine facility, mayor says

“Our hospitality industry has been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19 and they are still very much in recovery,” said John Regan, the city’s general manager of economic development and tourism.

“See you in Guelph directly injects revenue back to accommodation providers through overnight stays, while also encouraging spending at Guelph’s shops and restaurants.”

The Tourism Industry Association of Ontario reports that, on average, customers using gift cards spend one to six times the value of the gift card.

The offer applies to bookings made by Oct. 15 for overnight stays through to the end of the year.

Read more: Toronto Region Board of Trade calls for vaccine passports for non-essential activities

There are 300 cards available on a first booked basis.

More information about the See you in Guelph program can be found on the city’s website.

