SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau stands by conditional health transfers, says he wants results

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected' Canada election: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected
WATCH: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected – Aug 31, 2021

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he respects provincial jurisdiction on health care but still intends to attach strings to $25 billion in new health funding he has promised if he gets re-elected.

The Liberal plan includes targeted funding over five years to hire 7,500 new family doctors, raise wages for personal support workers in long-term care, and a new direct transfer for mental health that will rise to $2 billion annually by 2025-26.

Last spring the premiers asked for an immediate $28 billion increase to the annual Canada Health Transfer followed by a six per cent increase a year.

Trudeau says he is willing to renegotiate the federal transfer program after the pandemic but immediate funding is needed to address specific issues in long-term care, mental health and a backlog of surgeries and testing, which grew as the health care system was forced to pivot to respond to COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Disability advocates grade party platforms ahead of Election 44

He also says a federal Liberal government will ensure new funding “actually delivers results” and accuses Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole of offering money with no plan to ensure it makes a difference.

Click to play video: 'Singh pledges to invest in public health care, increase funding for frontline workers if elected' Singh pledges to invest in public health care, increase funding for frontline workers if elected
Singh pledges to invest in public health care, increase funding for frontline workers if elected – Aug 19, 2021

O’Toole’s plan is to increase transfers six per cent a year for a decade but his party’s costing document is based on economic projections that suggest the transfer is already set to rise by close to that amount for the next several years because it is based on economic growth.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagtrudeau tagCanada election 2021 tagelection 2021 tagFederal election Canada tagcanada election explained tagelection in Canada tagLiberal Platform tagHealth Transfers tagJustin Trudeau platform tagliberals health plan tagliberals plan tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers