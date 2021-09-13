Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: showers and high elevation snow

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 2:09 pm
There is a chance of showers in the valley bottom and snow along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers in the valley bottom and snow along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Sunshine returned to the region on Monday, helping heat the valley bottom back up into the 20s by a few degrees in the afternoon.

After sliding into single digits Monday night, the mercury will climb back up to the high teens or low 20s Tuesday afternoon as clouds return with some afternoon showers.

Showers slide into the Okanagan on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Showers slide into the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Get ready for a big weather shake-up mid-week behind a cold front as daytime highs drop to 17 C Wednesday with a chance of showers and snow along the Okanagan Connector.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures plunge even further to around 4 C Wednesday night with a risk of frost into Thursday morning before recovering into the mid-to-upper teens for daytime highs to finish the week.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday before another wave of clouds and rain rolls in Friday after a sunny start.

The weekend will start on an unsettled note on Saturday with a chance of showers as afternoon highs linger in the teens.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

