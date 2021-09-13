Okanagan weather: showers and high elevation snow

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine returned to the region on Monday, helping heat the valley bottom back up into the 20s by a few degrees in the afternoon.

After sliding into single digits Monday night, the mercury will climb back up to the high teens or low 20s Tuesday afternoon as clouds return with some afternoon showers.

View image in full screen Showers slide into the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

Get ready for a big weather shake-up mid-week behind a cold front as daytime highs drop to 17 C Wednesday with a chance of showers and snow along the Okanagan Connector.

Temperatures plunge even further to around 4 C Wednesday night with a risk of frost into Thursday morning before recovering into the mid-to-upper teens for daytime highs to finish the week.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday before another wave of clouds and rain rolls in Friday after a sunny start.

The weekend will start on an unsettled note on Saturday with a chance of showers as afternoon highs linger in the teens.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

