Crane climber in custody after causing chaos, cops say

A local woman is in custody after climbing a tall crane in West Broadway, bringing traffic to a halt and needing numerous resources to bring her down.

The crane caper began Thursday evening when police got a report of someone climbing up a crane at a construction site near Sherbrook Street and Wolseley Avenue.

One caller had estimated that the person was about 150 feet up, and another caller reported that the person was about seven stories high, said police.

At a press briefing Friday, police confirmed that the individual was in fact 160 feet up.

Numerous police and paramedic resources were sent to the area to make sure the woman didn’t fall, and as a result, pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area was restricted and blocked.

View image in full screen Photo of the crane. Jordan Pearn / Global News

The woman was rescued by WFPS, with the rescue team climbed the ladders of the crane, using safety rope systems for protection.

Police said the woman was unwilling to be lowered by ropes and at this point, the team helped her climb down the ladders. She wasn’t hurt.

The woman, 21, was detained in custody and charged with Mischief Over $5,000.

View image in full screen signs warning public not to trespass onto the property where the crane is. Jordan Pearn/ Global News

Police said Friday they don’t know why the woman climbed the crane, but there were no obvious signs of drug or alcohol involved.

