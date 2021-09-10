Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crane climber in custody after causing chaos, cops say

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 3:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police discuss incident of person climbing construction crane' Winnipeg police discuss incident of person climbing construction crane
A spokesperson with Winnipeg Police Service discussed the force's response earlier this month after an individual climbed a 160-foot construction crane.

A local woman is in custody after climbing a tall crane in West Broadway, bringing traffic to a halt and needing numerous resources to bring her down.

The crane caper began Thursday evening when police got a report of someone climbing up a crane at a construction site near Sherbrook Street and Wolseley Avenue.

Read more: Red River Trail sex assault suspect facing more charges, Winnipeg police say

One caller had estimated that the person was about 150 feet up, and another caller reported that the person was about seven stories high, said police.

At a press briefing Friday, police confirmed that the individual was in fact 160 feet up.

Numerous police and paramedic resources were sent to the area to make sure the woman didn’t fall, and as a result, pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area was restricted and blocked.

Story continues below advertisement
Photo of the crane. View image in full screen
Photo of the crane. Jordan Pearn / Global News

The woman was rescued by WFPS, with the rescue team climbed the ladders of the crane, using safety rope systems for protection.

Police said the woman was unwilling to be lowered by ropes and at this point, the team helped her climb down the ladders. She wasn’t hurt.

The woman, 21, was detained in custody and charged with Mischief Over $5,000.

signs warning public not to trespass onto the property where the crane is. View image in full screen
signs warning public not to trespass onto the property where the crane is. Jordan Pearn/ Global News

Police said Friday they don’t know why the woman climbed the crane, but there were no obvious signs of drug or alcohol involved.

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagManitoba tagWinnipeg Police Service tagmischief charge tag21 year old woman tagCrane Incident tagcrane climbed in Winnipeg tagmotivation unclear tagroads and paths were closed tagWinnipeg woman charged for climbing crane tagwoman climbs crane tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers