Peel Region council recognizes Sept. 30 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The Region of Peel says it has confirmed Sept. 30 will be recognized as a paid holiday for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
The region posted on Twitter that starting this year the day will be observed by Region of Peel employees.
It also said regional buildings will be closed and services will operate on a holiday schedule.
“The Region of Peel recognizes this important day and commits to providing learning to staff throughout the year,” Peel’s Regional Chair Nando Iannicca said.
“Education is foundational to understanding our role as Canadians, our role as a municipal government, and our role in reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”
Earlier this week, the Ontario government announced that Sept. 30 would not be a provincial holiday.
In June, the House of Commons unanimously supported legislation giving the Sept. 30 statutory holiday to all federal employees and workers in federally regulated workplaces.
It is meant to serve as a day of reflection so that people can recognize the harmful legacy of the residential school system in Canada.
Some provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories, are observing the federal holiday, while many others are not making it a stat.
–With files from The Canadian Press.
