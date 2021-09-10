Menu

Canada

Peel Region council recognizes Sept. 30 as National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 8:38 am
A woman is consoled during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. View image in full screen
A woman is consoled during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Region of Peel says it has confirmed Sept. 30 will be recognized as a paid holiday for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The region posted on Twitter that starting this year the day will be observed by Region of Peel employees.

It also said regional buildings will be closed and services will operate on a holiday schedule.

Read more: National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be provincial holiday in Ontario

“The Region of Peel recognizes this important day and commits to providing learning to staff throughout the year,” Peel’s Regional Chair Nando Iannicca said.

“Education is foundational to understanding our role as Canadians, our role as a municipal government, and our role in reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”

Earlier this week, the Ontario government announced that Sept. 30 would not be a provincial holiday.

In June, the House of Commons unanimously supported legislation giving the Sept. 30 statutory holiday to all federal employees and workers in federally regulated workplaces.

It is meant to serve as a day of reflection so that people can recognize the harmful legacy of the residential school system in Canada.

Some provinces and territories, including British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories, are observing the federal holiday, while many others are not making it a stat.

–With files from The Canadian Press.

Click to play video: 'Ontario community leaders disappointed National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be provincial holiday' Ontario community leaders disappointed National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be provincial holiday
Ontario community leaders disappointed National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be provincial holiday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
