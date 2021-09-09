SUV lands on top of car amid Hwy 400 crash

Send this page to someone via email

A white SUV landed on top of a car during a three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 400 Thursday morning, OPP say.

According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The collision took place in the highway’s southbound lanes near Dunlop Street.

Update: All lanes reopened. pic.twitter.com/wv8o8U6Yf4 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 9, 2021

At the time of the crash, both right lanes were blocked, though they’ve since been reopened

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the collision involved two cars and a dump truck, though he said he doesn’t have more information at this time — including whether charges are being considered.