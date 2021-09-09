Menu

SUV lands on top of car amid Hwy 400 crash

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 4:06 pm
According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. View image in full screen
According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Twitter/OPP Highway Safety Division

A white SUV landed on top of a car during a three-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 400 Thursday morning, OPP say.

According to police, one person was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: Driver stopped, charged after vehicle filled with beer cans while travelling on Highway 400

The collision took place in the highway’s southbound lanes near Dunlop Street.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time of the crash, both right lanes were blocked, though they’ve since been reopened

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News the collision involved two cars and a dump truck, though he said he doesn’t have more information at this time — including whether charges are being considered.

