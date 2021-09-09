Menu

Crime

Person seriously injured after shooting in Oshawa, police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 1:16 pm
Photo of the scene. View image in full screen
Photo of the scene. Twitter / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Oshawa.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the shooting happened near Ritson Road North and Bond Street East.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition, but officers did not release their gender or age.

Officers said the roadway has been closed for the investigation.

