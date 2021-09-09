Person seriously injured after shooting in Oshawa, police say

Durham Regional Police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Oshawa.
Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.
They said the shooting happened near Ritson Road North and Bond Street East.
Read more: Pickering woman charged with arson, mischief after vehicle driven into garage and fire guts home
The victim was reported to be in critical condition, but officers did not release their gender or age.
Officers said the roadway has been closed for the investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments