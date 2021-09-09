Person seriously injured after shooting in Oshawa, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Oshawa.

Police tweeted about the incident shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday.

They said the shooting happened near Ritson Road North and Bond Street East.

The victim was reported to be in critical condition, but officers did not release their gender or age.

Officers said the roadway has been closed for the investigation.

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting that occurred at Ritson and Bond earlier today in Oshawa. Please avoid the area as police are investigating. pic.twitter.com/ymsgUOvAuH — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 9, 2021

Shots fired in the area of Ritson RD North and Bond St East in Oshawa. Investigators are on scene. Roadways closed nearby. Please avoid the area. More details to follow. — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) September 9, 2021