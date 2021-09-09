Kingston Pen tours put on hold for TV series production

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Pen tours have been suspended for a couple of weeks as film crews take over the former prison once again.

Producers of the TV series Mayor of Kingstown are back behind bars of the historic penitentiary filming more scenes for future episodes.

They have reserved the maximum-security prison for two weeks, according to the Kingston Film Office.

The popular prison tours will resume on Sept. 25 and will run through to the end of October.

The Mayor of Kingstown is meant to debut on Paramount’s streaming service in mid-November.