Entertainment

Kingston Pen tours put on hold for TV series production

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 10:50 am
The Kingston Penitentiary is not offering tours while the series 'The Mayor of Kingstown' films inside the historic prison's walls.
The Kingston Penitentiary is not offering tours while the series 'The Mayor of Kingstown' films inside the historic prison's walls. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Kingston Pen tours have been suspended for a couple of weeks as film crews take over the former prison once again.

Producers of the TV series Mayor of Kingstown are back behind bars of the historic penitentiary filming more scenes for future episodes.

They have reserved the maximum-security prison for two weeks, according to the Kingston Film Office.

Read more: Two TV series to film in Kingston this spring, summer looking for extras

The popular prison tours will resume on Sept. 25 and will run through to the end of October.

The Mayor of Kingstown is meant to debut on Paramount’s streaming service in mid-November.

