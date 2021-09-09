Menu

Canada

European Butcher expands bacon recall over possible Listeria concerns, products sold in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 6:30 am
European Butcher – Bacon "Chuncks." . View image in full screen
European Butcher – Bacon "Chuncks." . Canadian Food Inspection Agency

OTTAWA — European Butcher has expanded an ongoing recall over a possible Listeria contamination.

The company says it is recalling its European Butcher brand Smoked Side Bacon Slices in a variety of sizes with all possible best before dates.

It had previously recalled 200g packages of its European Butcher brand Bacon “Chunks,” now amending that to include all best before dates.

Trending Stories

Read more: Chopped salad kits and kale blends sold in Ontario, possibly nationally recalled over Listeria concerns

Both products were sold in Ontario.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
