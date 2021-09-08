Attendees of Peel Region hockey tournament urged to seek ‘immediate’ COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health is urging everyone who attended a hockey tournament in the region last month to seek “immediate” COVID-19 testing.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials said the advisory applies to those who attended the Bronko Academy — Toronto Exhibition Series tournament at the CAA Centre in Brampton and the Meadowvale Four Rinks Arena in Mississauga from Aug. 27 to 29.

Officials said there is a “confirmed exposure” to COVID-19 and all attendees, including those who are fully vaccinated, should get tested.

Teams from several locations participated in the tournament, including Toronto, Orangeville, Caledon, Georgetown, Woodbridge and Whitby.

Officials said those who get tested due to the exposure should use the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-46274.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the tournament was not released.

2:24 Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave