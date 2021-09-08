SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Attendees of Peel Region hockey tournament urged to seek ‘immediate’ COVID-19 testing

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 6:26 pm
Click to play video: 'Moore says unvaccinated people are 24-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19' Moore says unvaccinated people are 24-times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province on Tuesday, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said unvaccinated people were seven times more likely to be infected from COVID-19 and 24 times more likely to be hospitalized.

Peel Public Health is urging everyone who attended a hockey tournament in the region last month to seek “immediate” COVID-19 testing.

In a statement released Wednesday, officials said the advisory applies to those who attended the Bronko Academy  — Toronto Exhibition Series tournament at the CAA Centre in Brampton and the Meadowvale Four Rinks Arena in Mississauga from Aug. 27 to 29.

Officials said there is a “confirmed exposure” to COVID-19 and all attendees, including those who are fully vaccinated, should get tested.

Read more: Ontario reports under 600 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Teams from several locations participated in the tournament, including Toronto, Orangeville, Caledon, Georgetown, Woodbridge and Whitby.

Officials said those who get tested due to the exposure should use the following outbreak number: 2253-2021-46274.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the tournament was not released.

Click to play video: 'Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave' Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave
Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave
