Health

New Brunswick sees decline in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 3:20 pm
There have been 29 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in New Brunswick to 112. View image in full screen
There have been 29 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in New Brunswick to 112. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

New Brunswick health officials are reporting 16 new cases of COVID-19 today.

There have been 29 new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 112.

Five people are hospitalized due to the virus, with four in an intensive care unit.

Read more: COVID-19 - Atlantic student athletes excited for return of competition

Six of the new cases are in the Moncton region, three are in the Fredericton area, and one is in the Edmundston region.

The Campbellton, Bathurst and Miramichi regions each have two new cases.

As of today, 76.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 85.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
