Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Goldeyes unveil new logo

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:31 pm

The Winnipeg Goldeyes appear to be eyeing a new look for their upcoming baseball season.

The team revealed a new logo and branding through a video posted to its website and social media Tuesday morning.

Read more: Winnipeg Goldeyes announce return to Shaw Park

“These changes speak for themselves. These changes have brought us closer together,” a voice says during the minute-long video that begins by reminiscing about previous changes the team has made before revealing the new logo.

The new logo no longer includes the team’s now-iconic cartoon-like goldeye wearing a baseball hat and carrying a baseball bat.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, a simplified goldeye with a flopping tail makes up the bottom of a letter “G” surrounded by the team’s name, all within a circle.

Trending Stories

A post on the team’s website says the “overlapping elements” of the new logo represent “the rivers that join in the heart of Winnipeg and the location of our home ball park.”

Read more: Winnipeg Goldeyes lose rival, but need fans to return to play in 2021

There’s also a gold circle representing the fish’s eye and a faint “waterline” that flows through the bottom half of the new logo. The team has yet to release any further information about the new logo or details about new uniforms.

The team’s website does include photos of various hats, T-shirts, sweaters and other merchandise featuring the new logo and other brand marks.

Click to play video: 'Baseball fans returning to Shaw Park' Baseball fans returning to Shaw Park
Baseball fans returning to Shaw Park – Jul 27, 2021

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg Sports tagBaseball tagWinnipeg Goldeyes tagGoldeyes tagNew logo tagAmerican Association Of Professional Baseball tagLogo change tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers