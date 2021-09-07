Winnipeg Goldeyes unveil new logo

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes appear to be eyeing a new look for their upcoming baseball season.

The team revealed a new logo and branding through a video posted to its website and social media Tuesday morning.

“These changes speak for themselves. These changes have brought us closer together,” a voice says during the minute-long video that begins by reminiscing about previous changes the team has made before revealing the new logo.

The new logo no longer includes the team’s now-iconic cartoon-like goldeye wearing a baseball hat and carrying a baseball bat.

Instead, a simplified goldeye with a flopping tail makes up the bottom of a letter “G” surrounded by the team’s name, all within a circle.

A post on the team’s website says the “overlapping elements” of the new logo represent “the rivers that join in the heart of Winnipeg and the location of our home ball park.”

There’s also a gold circle representing the fish’s eye and a faint “waterline” that flows through the bottom half of the new logo. The team has yet to release any further information about the new logo or details about new uniforms.

The team’s website does include photos of various hats, T-shirts, sweaters and other merchandise featuring the new logo and other brand marks.

