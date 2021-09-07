Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2021 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'O’Toole denies connection to National Firearms Association' O’Toole denies connection to National Firearms Association
WATCH: O'Toole denies connection to National Firearms Association

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is promising to allow international telecommunications companies into Canada in hopes of lowering people’s cellphone and internet bills.

He says Canadians are paying high prices for these services, and the reason is because of a lack of competition.

The Tory leader promises to allow international companies to provide services in Canada so long as Canadian companies are allowed to do the same in their countries.

Trending Stories

Read more: Conservatives’ Erin O’Toole has shot himself in the foot — twice — with murky stance on gun control

O’Toole also pledges to build up Canada’s digital infrastructure to provide all Canadians access to high-speed internet by 2025.

The party says it has concerns about a proposed merger between Roger and Shaw and would only green-light a merger that promises continued competition.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Toole has spent the past several days dogged by questions about his stance on firearms and what models he would keep banned.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Federal Election tagcanada election tagErin O'Toole tag2021 canada election tago'toole international cell phone companies tago'toole lower cellphone bills tagotoole international carriers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers