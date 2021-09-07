Manitoba education minister to announce mental health supports for students

Manitoba’s education minister is expected to announce mental health supports for students Tuesday.
Cliff Cullen has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. press conference along with Canadian Mental Health Association CEO Marion Cooper and Louis Riel School Division superintendent Christian Michalik.

The press event comes a day before Manitoba students start heading back to school Sept. 8.
