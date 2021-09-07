Menu

O'Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Education

Manitoba education minister to announce mental health supports for students

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 11:51 am
Cliff Cullen speaks during an announcement outside the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. View image in full screen
Cliff Cullen speaks during an announcement outside the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

Manitoba’s education minister is expected to announce mental health supports for students Tuesday.

Read more: ‘Clear as mud’ — Manitoba teachers, students prepare for uncertain 2021 school year

Cliff Cullen has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. press conference along with Canadian Mental Health Association CEO Marion Cooper and Louis Riel School Division superintendent Christian Michalik.

Click to play video: 'Return to school for Manitoba teachers' Return to school for Manitoba teachers
Return to school for Manitoba teachers

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Read more: Manitoba Education minister can’t say if version of Bill 64 will be resurrected

The press event comes a day before Manitoba students start heading back to school Sept. 8.

Click to play video: 'How to prepare your kids for vaccine etiquette at school' How to prepare your kids for vaccine etiquette at school
How to prepare your kids for vaccine etiquette at school
