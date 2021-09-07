Manitoba education minister to announce mental health supports for students

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba’s education minister is expected to announce mental health supports for students Tuesday.

Cliff Cullen has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. press conference along with Canadian Mental Health Association CEO Marion Cooper and Louis Riel School Division superintendent Christian Michalik.

3:54 Return to school for Manitoba teachers Return to school for Manitoba teachers

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

Story continues below advertisement

The press event comes a day before Manitoba students start heading back to school Sept. 8.

5:32 How to prepare your kids for vaccine etiquette at school How to prepare your kids for vaccine etiquette at school