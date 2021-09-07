Menu

Radio - O’Toole promises to lower cellphone bills, allow international carriers

Girl, 6, dies on ‘haunted mine’ ride at Colorado amusement park

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted September 7, 2021 1:30 pm
The Haunted Mine Drop ride is shown at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. View image in full screen
The Haunted Mine Drop ride is shown at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park

A young girl has died after she was injured on an underground drop ride at a Colorado amusement park, according to the Garfield County coroner’s office.

The incident happened Sunday on the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs, Colo., officials say. The unidentified Colorado Springs girl, 6, was visiting the park with her family at the time.

Details about her injuries were not immediately released.

Read more: Boy, 11, dies after water ride accident at Iowa amusement park

The park mourned the girl’s death in a statement on its website.

“We are deeply saddened and ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement said.

It added that the park would be closed on Monday and Tuesday and that an investigation is ongoing.

Read more: 80-pound ‘pet’ cougar removed from New York City apartment

The ride opened in 2017 and is billed as the “world’s first underground drop ride,” according to the amusement park’s website. It features a 33.5-metre (110-foot) drop.

“Built to resemble an old mine with a rusted metal and wood exterior, a familiar sight in the mountains of Colorado, the ride drops down a shaft excavated out of solid rock, exactly like a real mine shaft would,” the description says.

An autopsy is scheduled for later in the week.

