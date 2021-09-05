Edmonton police investigate gunfire along Jasper Avenue overnight

Edmonton police are investigating a shooting in the neighbourhood of Oliver overnight Sunday.
According to EPS, several people exchanged gunfire near 116 Street and Jasper Avenue just before 2 a.m.
There were no reports of injuries.
Police say officers fired no shots and were not engaged in the shooting.
Officers blocked off the scene for several hours.
Police say no arrests have been made so far, but they are on the search for suspects.
