Mount Law fire no longer considered a wildfire of note

The Mount Law fire that’s burning near West Kelowna will no longer be classified as a wildfire of note.

On Saturday, the BC Wildfire Service said no further updates will be posted to its website regarding the 976-hectare blaze.

The fire is considered active, but it’s also classified as being held, which means enough suppression has been achieved that it’s not expected to grow beyond its current boundaries.

A wildfire of note is a fire that’s especially visible or poses a threat to public safety, with BC Wildfire then posting updates about that fire as information becomes available.

On Friday, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (CORE) said all evacuation alerts for the fire had been lifted for the Mount Law fire.

“Smoke may continue to be visible from active fires within the existing perimeter as temperatures increase,” said CORE. “These areas of activity within the perimeter are a normal occurrence as fuels continue to be consumed at the interior of the fire.”

CORE also said fire suppression will continue as crews work inwards from the fire perimeter.

