Kelowna General Hospital relaunches White Heart Project to boost healthcare worker morale

A local resident was so upset by a protest rally at Kelowna Genera Hospital earlier in the week that she feels compelled to counter it.

That Wednesday afternoon rally drew in excess of 1,000 people who gathered to voice opposition to mandatory vaccinations for some healthcare workers in B.C., as well as vaccine passports.

Now, Jan Gillett says she wants to share her love for healthcare workers at KGH on Friday.

“I felt it was important to come here with my sign that says we love you,” Gillett told Global News.

“They do tremendous work and they deserve the praise that we can give them.”

Gillett admits to being terribly disappointed by Wednesday’s protesters.

“It just broke my heart to see that and to see the people working here witness that,” said Gillett. “To me, it was wrong.”

Doug Rankmore is the CEO of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and he shares Gillett’s feelings.

“Disappointed and saddened,” said Rankmore.

“Less than people’s finest moment, I think.”

Rankmore also characterized the protest as a demoralizing blow for many at the hospital.

It’s also part of the reason why the KGH Foundation has restarted its White Heart Project — a program designed to boost the morale of healthcare workers.

Rankmore is asking the public to visit the KGH Foundation website, where they can download a white heart and place it somewhere visible, such as on your car, or in a window.

“We are really intent here on letting people in the hospital know that the people in the community are behind them,” said Rankmore.

The White Heart Project was initially launched at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. But given recent events, Rankmore thinks the timing is right to bring it back.

Gillette couldn’t agree more.

“Because we are going to need these people here,” said Gillett, “and they have to stay strong and steady for us.”