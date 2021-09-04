Labour Day 2021: Find out what is open or closed in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Another summer draws near to an end, but the Labour long weekend is chance for one last hurrah.

To make the most of your holiday Monday, find out what is open or closed in Montreal.

Services:

Most City of Montreal offices and borough offices will be closed, as will permit counters and Accès Montréal offices.

However, the 331 phone line and online services put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain accessible, although email requests received during the holiday will only be processed beginning Sept. 7.

Recycling and garbage collection will run as usual for most of the city except for Montreal North, where yard waste pickup is pushed back to Sept. 7.

Ecocentres are open according to the usual schedule from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Post offices and banks will be closed.

Service counters and courtrooms will be closed, but appearances of detainees are maintained at the building at 775 Gosford Street. Digital services offered by the municipal court are unaffected.

1:55 Montreal Biodome set to reopen after being closed for renovations Montreal Biodome set to reopen after being closed for renovations – Aug 20, 2020

Public venues:

The Biodome, the Botanical Garden and the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium are open, but operating at a limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. A proof of vaccination will also be required as Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system is now effect across the province.

Visitors are being urged to buy tickets online. For more information on opening hours visit the Espace pour la vie website. The Insectarium remains closed due to ongoing renovations.

Story continues below advertisement

Public libraries, cultural venues, arenas, sports centres and pools will be open according to schedules set by their respective boroughs. Phone ahead. Some of those venues also require proof of vaccination to enter, so visitors are told to come prepared.

Shopping:

The Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon and Rockland and other shopping malls will be closed.

Public markets are open with varying schedules. Atwater and Maisonneuve markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while Jean-Talon opens at 8 a.m. and shuts down at 6 p.m.

Most SAQ branches will be closed on Labour Day, except those located in public markets and SAQ Express outlets, which will maintain their usual hours. All SQDC stores will be closed.

Transport:

STM buses will run on a holiday schedule.

The Réseau de transport de Longueuil and the Société de transport de Laval will run bus service according to their Sunday schedules.

Exo commuter buses will be running on a Saturday schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

As for exo commuter trains, service is cancelled on the Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Candiac and Masacouche lines, whereas the Vaudreuil-Hudson line will run on a Sunday schedule and the Saint-Jérôme line will operate on a weekend schedule.

Parking metres and parking signs remain in effect on statutory holidays.