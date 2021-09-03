SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Progressive Conservatives prorogue Ontario legislature until after federal election

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2021 12:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Federal party leaders square off in 1st French-language debate' Canada election: Federal party leaders square off in 1st French-language debate
WATCH ABOVE: Canadian federal party leaders squared off in the first debate of this campaign cycle in Quebec on Thursday. The French-language debate featured Liberal Party Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Party Leader Erin O’Toole, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet, sparring over issues like COVID-19 vaccination status, health care and more. Global’s Mike Le Couteur reports.

The Ontario legislature has been prorogued until after the federal election.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the legislature will return Oct. 4.

Read more: Erin O’Toole promises to keep Liberal assault rifle ban, directly contradicting his own platform

Legislators had been on summer break, and were due back Sept. 13.

But Calandra says the federal election has caused too much uncertainty, and the governing Progressive Conservatives want to see how it pans out before finalizing fall legislation.

Read more: Election fact-check: How much new housing does Canada actually need?

Canadians will cast their federal ballots on Sept. 20.

More to come.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
